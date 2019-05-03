Professional theft ring suspected of stealing $120K in rims, tires from Chevy store

Authorities say the people who stole more than $100,000 in tires and rims last weekend from a Louisiana dealership may be linked to a professional theft ring responsible for two similar incidents in Texas and Oklahoma.

The Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that thieves who stole approximately $120,000 in tires and rims from Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell defeated locks, alarms, surveillance video and went as far as to manipulate the exterior lighting of the dealership parking lot so they could work undetected in the dark of night.

Police were called to the dealership Saturday after a manager discovered tires and wheels missing from 31 vehicles, according to the police department's Facebook post. In all, 124 wheels and tires were stolen. The only thing the thieves left behind, police said, were wooden blocks used to prop up the vehicles and a car jack.

According to the police department's Facebook page, dealership owner Matt Bowers is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the thieves. Half of the money would be paid upon arrest and the other half upon conviction, the Facebook post said.

A Slidell Police Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. Here is the Facebook post's description of the scene:

"From what video could be recovered, it appears that shortly before 3:00 a.m., two subjects are seen walking across the dealership parking lot in order to cut the locks to a side-entrance. A short while later, a U-Haul truck pulls up and enters the rear parking lot of the dealership. Approximately 40 minutes later, the U-Haul truck leaves and exits on to the service road towards Old Spanish Trail. It is believed that the suspects were working on removing the tires from the vehicles several hours before the U-Haul truck appears on the video."

Bowers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.