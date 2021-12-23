Prime files protest against Subaru of New England in N.H. over denial of Group 1 acquisition

Prime Subaru of Manchester, N.H., has filed a protest with the state's Motor Vehicle Industry Board over Subaru of New England's refusal to approve Group 1 Automotive Inc. as buyer of the dealership — the last remaining store in the Prime Automotive Group portfolio.

The protest, dated Dec. 10, seeks a hearing and cites violations of law between the distributor and dealership and breach of its dealer agreement. The store asked for the hearing because it claims distributor Subaru of New England refused "to consent to the sale" to Group 1 and because of "its contingent exercise of a right of first refusal."

Manufacturers and distributors have the right to decline an original buyer on a proposed dealership transaction and instead assign the sale to a buyer it chooses, but have to keep the same terms of the deal.