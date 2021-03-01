Polestar expands to mid-America

Electric vehicle maker Polestar started small in the U.S. last year. But this year, the Swedish startup will turn it up a notch.

The Volvo Cars affiliate will expand its U.S. retail network beyond the first handful of stores it has in California and New York City. Polestar plans to spread across the continental U.S., from Seattle to Miami, with locations in 13 states and Washington, D.C. By the end of 2022, the automaker hopes to have 35 stores, Polestar USA chief Gregor Hembrough told Automotive News last week.

But as Polestar ventures beyond EV-friendly California, the young brand will face a test. Selling battery-powered vehicles in frosty Minnesota could take more convincing than in sunny California.

Since September, Polestar retailers have been focused on delivering cars to early reservation holders. Now, the focus has turned to driving new business to the brand, Hembrough said.

"We've got to move our mindset from fulfillment to generation," he said.