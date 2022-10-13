Pohanka Automotive buys Ford, Kia and Stellantis dealerships

Pohanka Automotive Group, led by NADA Vice Chairman Geoffrey Pohanka, acquired Ford, Kia and Stellantis dealerships in August.

NADA

Geoffrey Pohanka

Pohanka Automotive Group, of Chantilly, Va., bought three dealerships in Salisbury, Md., from Safford Automotive Group in an Aug. 1 transaction involving two of the country's largest auto retailers ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups.

Pohanka bought Safford Ford-Lincoln of Salisbury, Safford Kia of Salisbury and Safford Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Salisbury, a spokesman for Safford Automotive, of Springfield, Va., told Automotive News. The Lincoln franchise was not part of the transaction, and it is no longer operated.

The acquisition grows Pohanka's already considerable presence in Maryland and in Salisbury, in the state's Eastern Shore region. The group now has 21 dealerships, primarily in Virginia and Maryland, plus one dealership in Texas, according to its website.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

The three dealerships also represent new brands for the Pohanka lineup. The stores were renamed Pohanka Ford of Salisbury, Pohanka Kia of Salisbury and Pohanka Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Salisbury.

Geoffrey Pohanka is chairman of Pohanka Automotive. He is also the 2022 vice chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, which by tradition sets him up to likely become chairman in 2023.

Pohanka Automotive ranks No. 34 in Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 24,142 new vehicles last year. Safford Automotive ranks No. 104 on the list, retailing 9,847 new vehicles in 2021.

Safford Automotive now has 10 dealerships, in Maryland and Virginia, a spokesman for the group said.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW dealership employee burned, taken to hospital after explosion linked to vaping
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2015-10-03T050312Z_377135147_GF10000230660_RTRMADP_3_VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS-AUSTRALIA.gif
VW dealership employee burned, taken to hospital after explosion linked to vaping
Sutherlin
When Sutherlin Automotive called for help, dealers nationwide answered
GASTHEFT-MAIN_i.jpg
Thieves drill for gas at dealership
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive