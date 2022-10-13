Pohanka Automotive buys Ford, Kia and Stellantis dealerships

Pohanka Automotive Group, of Chantilly, Va., bought three dealerships in Salisbury, Md., from Safford Automotive Group in an Aug. 1 transaction involving two of the country's largest auto retailers ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups.

Pohanka bought Safford Ford-Lincoln of Salisbury, Safford Kia of Salisbury and Safford Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Salisbury, a spokesman for Safford Automotive, of Springfield, Va., told Automotive News. The Lincoln franchise was not part of the transaction, and it is no longer operated.

The acquisition grows Pohanka's already considerable presence in Maryland and in Salisbury, in the state's Eastern Shore region. The group now has 21 dealerships, primarily in Virginia and Maryland, plus one dealership in Texas, according to its website.