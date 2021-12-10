Plane crashes into Medford, Ore., dealership lot

No employees were injured or killed when a plane crashed Sunday night in the lot of a Medford, Ore., dealership.

The plane's two occupants — pilot Donald Sefton, 69, and passenger Valerie Serpa, 67, died in the crash, Medford Police told local news outlets. Both were residents of Fallon, Nev.

Employees at the dealership, Airport Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, were shaken by the incident, General Manager Steve Miller told Automotive News during a Thursday phone call.

"It happened really fast and it's a major tragedy … our condolences are extended to the pilot and the passenger's friends and family, and they're in all our thoughts and prayers," Miller said. "I know it's gonna be tough going through a loss like that, but we just want to support them any way we can."

Airport Chevrolet-Buick-GMC sustained damage to its service department, which is closed Sundays. Its sales department was open at the time but was not affected.

The store's sales and parts departments are open this week, but the service department needs work before it can reopen, Miller said. He doesn't have an estimate on when repairs will be completed.

"It seems to be a pretty extensive process due to contaminants, smoke damage, damage to the building," Miller said.

A few dealership-owned vehicles were lost in the crash, Miller said. So were several customers' personal vehicles. Miller estimated 25 vehicles were affected, but he added that he needs to confirm that with insurance auditors. Not all vehicles affected were total losses.

Remnants of the plane were removed from the dealership lot on Wednesday.