2 die after small plane crashes at Ohio dealership

The pilot and a second occupant were killed in the crash. No injuries were reported on the ground, but 12-15 vehicles were destroyed.

A plane crashed into a Buick-GMC dealership in southeast Ohio early Tuesday, police said.

The 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into Pioneer Buick-GMC's parking lot in Marietta, Ohio, around 7:15 a.m. local time, a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The pilot and a second occupant were killed in the crash. No injuries were reported on the ground.

There was significant damage to multiple vehicles and the dealership building.

Rod Taylor, general manager of Pioneer Buick-GMC, said the plane had come from Columbus, Ohio, and was flying to nearby Parkersburg, W.Va.

He said 12 to 15 vehicles had been lost in the crash, mainly due to burning fuel. The dealership building was "scorched," but Taylor said it was nothing that couldn't be cleaned off.

"Fortunately, the fire trucks got here fast enough, and there wasn't any real damage to the building," Taylor told Automotive News. "Nothing that a power washer or some paint can't fix."

The dealership is closed in the aftermath, but some staff remain in the building.

Pioneer Buick-GMC is part of Nourse Automotive Group, which owns two more stores in Marietta, nine other new-car dealerships across southern Ohio and northern West Virginia, as well as eight used-car lots, Taylor said.

"It's a tragic situation," Taylor said. "For two families, whatever they'll be facing in the next two days."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Michigan officials ask state court to deny Carvana's injunction bid in licensing dispute
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Carvana
Michigan officials ask state court to deny Carvana's injunction bid in licensing dispute
NADA board
NADA picks Gary Gilchrist as likely 2024 chairman
Porsche Anchorage-Audi Anchorage-Swickard Volkswagen of Anchorage
Swickard Auto Group expands footprint in Alaska
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-17-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive