Phone calls take new priority in pandemic

When Shults Auto Group closed its showrooms in New York and Pennsylvania this spring under state coronavirus restrictions, Matthew Kahm rerouted all extensions to one phone at each store and assigned an employee to answer calls.

The Jamestown, N.Y.-based dealership group, with eight franchised rooftops and three pre-owned stores, set up a voicemail message letting customers know the group's stores were short-staffed — between 75 and 80 percent of employees were furloughed, Kahm said — and that someone would respond as soon as possible.

Call volume fell off in the early weeks of the pandemic, so the load could be managed with fewer people, said Kahm, general manager of two of the group's stores.

More employees were added to the phone group as the number of calls increased.

"That was the sign things were opening back up, when the phones started ringing again," he said.

Shults Auto Group installed digital retailing tools during the pandemic at stores that didn't have them, and employees used the phone to walk customers through the online sales process.

Kahm said callers now often want to confirm that the dealership received their online submissions.

"The customer's already at that transactional point when they're calling us," he said.

"We have to continue to work on our skills as dealerships to wow the customer while they're on the phone and make it easy," he added, "and not have customers bouncing around all over the place."