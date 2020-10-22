Penske says Q3 most profitable in company history

Penske Automotive Group Inc. reported Thursday that its third quarter was the most profitable quarter in company history, driven by big per-vehicle profit gains, higher finance-and-insurance income and lower costs.

Penske, the second-largest new-vehicle retailer in the U.S., said third-quarter net income more than doubled to $247.6 million. Revenue fell 0.1 percent to $5.97 billion.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations rose 99 percent to $231.1 million. That figure excluded a $15.4 million tax benefit related to changes in tax legislation in the U.S. and abroad.

Penske's third-quarter gains "were primarily driven by same-store retail automotive revenue and margin expansion, coupled with expense reductions," CEO Roger Penske said in a statement.

The company's 16 standalone used-vehicle supercenters in the U.S. and the U.K. generated higher revenue and profits. Penske said sales slipped 6.9 percent to 18,372 vehicles at its standalone used-vehicle store unit, but revenue for the supercenters jumped 7.6 percent to $352.5 million. Profits for the unit more than tripled to $16 million compared with the same period a year earlier.

Penske said it plans to open two additional used-vehicle supercenters in the next 90 days. Four other sites are under development.

The company's retail commercial trucks division reported a 24 percent decline in earnings before taxes compared with a year earlier, as retail unit sales and revenue both dropped. But Penske reported a 53 percent jump in equity income from its ownership stake in Penske Transportation Solutions.

Dividends restored

Earlier this month, Penske reinstated its dividend and said it will pay 42 cents a share Dec. 1 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. The retailer this spring axed the dividend amid cost-savings efforts early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Penske closed at $56.32 on Wednesday, up 22 cents.

Records: All-time records for net income, earnings before taxes and earnings per share.

Sales: New-vehicle sales in all markets dropped 8.2 percent to 52,522 vehicles. Used-vehicle sales slipped 4.4 percent to 70,800 vehicles.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales on a same-store basis fell 5.8 percent to 52,502 vehicles. U.S. new light-vehicle sales across the industry declined by 9.5 percent during the third quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis dipped 3.6 percent to 69,766 vehicles.

Penske didn't break out exact vehicle sales for the U.S.

Penske, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 222,800 new vehicles in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lithia posts record net income in Q3
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lithia posts record net income in Q3
Lithia posts record net income in Q3
AutoNation plans to expand used-car business; Q3 net income soars
AutoNation plans to expand used-car business; Q3 net income soars
DMS provider Tekion raises $150 million from investors
DMS provider Tekion raises $150 million from investors
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-19-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive