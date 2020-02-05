Penske Q4 earnings rise on U.S. retail strength

Penske Automotive Group was boosted by record fourth-quarter revenue and higher gross profit in all automotive retail areas, enough to power earnings higher despite lower United Kingdom revenue.

The second-largest U.S. new-vehicle retailer's net income from continuing operations grew 3.9 percent to $101.6 million.

Revenue grew 8.1 percent to $5.89 billion. Penske posted revenue gains from its commercial truck operations, though revenue dropped for its smaller Australian commercial vehicles and power systems businesses.

Penske CEO Roger Penske said he was pleased with the company's fourth-quarter performance.

"The strength of our U.S. auto-retail operations coupled with the recent commercial truck acquisition, more than offset the challenging market conditions in the U.K," Penske said in a statement Wednesday. "As we have moved into the first quarter of 2020, we are encouraged with the improved business conditions in the U.K., including a stronger order environment, as the U.K. officially separated from the European Union at the end of January."

Penske's used-vehicle supercenters grew sales by 3.1 percent to 15,405 units, and revenue jumped 12 percent to $293 million. Gross profit per unit at the supercenters in the U.S. fell 9.2 percent to $2,598, while it rose 7.3 percent in the U.K. to $1,750.

Penske stock climbed nearly 4 percent to $48.95 a share in early Wednesday trading.

Records: Fourth-quarter revenue, fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.25 and fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.25.

Sales: New-vehicle sales slipped 1.3 percent to 55,974. Used-vehicle sales increased 1.7 percent to 65,284.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales on a same-store basis rose 0.8 percent to 54,928. Total U.S. light-vehicle sales in the fourth quarter dropped 1.8 percent, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis jumped 2.9 percent to 63,670.

Penske doesn't break out its new light-vehicle sales for the U.S. market.

Full-year results: For all of 2019, revenue increased 1.7 percent to $23.2 billion. Penske's income from continuing operations dipped 7.4 percent to $435.5 million.

Results from 2018 include an $11.6 million tax benefit related to the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a $4 million gain from dealership sales. Without those benefits, 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations was $454.9 million.

Penske, of suburban Detroit, ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 236,000 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 282,500 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales.