Penske posts record net income in Q3, buys remainder of Japanese dealership group

Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s third-quarter net income soared to a record for any quarter on higher used-vehicle revenue and stronger new-vehicle margins, even as its new-vehicle sales dropped by 16 percent as inventory tightened.

CEO Roger Penske in a statement Wednesday credited the performance to strength in all areas of the company's business. Pretax earnings from Penske's retail commercial trucks division more than doubled, and its ownership stake in Penske Transportation Solutions generated 83 percent higher income.

Penske said that since the quarter ended, it bought the remaining 51 percent of a Japanese luxury dealership group in which it had previously invested. The company in January 2016 revealed it had purchased 49 percent of that group. The acquisition of the rest of the group is expected to add $250 million in annualized revenue. Penske also said Wednesday that it has acquisitions under contract that represent another $300 million in annualized revenue.

During the quarter, Penske opened a new U.K. supercenter in its growing CarShop standalone used-vehicle store network. In October, another store opened in the U.K., and one opened in Scottsdale, Ariz., marking Penske's eighth CarShop location in the U.S. Penske now has 22 CarShop locations on its way to a planned 40 outlets by the end of 2023.

Penske in the quarter bought back 2 million shares for $178.9 million.

Shares of Penske closed down 2.5 percent Tuesday to $110.74.