Penske buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar

Businessman and racing icon Roger Penske and a unit of Penske Corp. are buying the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar racing series, according to news reports.

Hulman & Co. announced the sale Monday to Penske Entertainment Corp., according to the Associated Press. A news conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Monday at the famed Indianapolis race track, home of the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal . Terms were not disclosed in initial press reports.

Penske, 82, a former racer turned Team Penske race team owner, has won the Indianapolis 500 race 18 times, the most in history.

Last month, Penske received the Presidential Medal of Freedom award from President Donald Trump for his business and racing career successes.

Penske Corp., based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., includes a number of different transportation and racing businesses, including the publicly traded Penske Automotive Group, the nation's second largest new-vehicle retailer.