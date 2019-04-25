Penske Automotive's Q1 net income falls 8%

Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s first-quarter earnings dropped on weaker new-vehicle sales tied partly to vehicle availability shortages in Europe.

Net income for the nation's second-largest dealership group fell 8 percent to $99.2 million. Penske, in a statement Thursday, said revenue fell 3.2 percent to $5.56 billion driven by lower new-vehicle, used-vehicle and finance-and-insurance revenue. The dip came despite revenue gains from service and parts, fleet and wholesale, a $9.8 million income boost from Penske Truck Leasing and record results from Penske's commercial truck operations.

“I am pleased with our first quarter performance and optimistic about the remainder of the year," CEO Roger Penske said in a statement . He highlighted the retailer’s “5.6 percent increase in same-store service and parts revenue when excluding the impact of foreign exchange and the increase in our used to new ratio."

Penske’s income from continuing operations declined 7.3 percent to $100.1 million and was lowered by $7.6 million after taxes related to restructuring charges and the European vehicle shortages. The shortages stem from production delays connected with Europe’s new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

That $7.6 million was partially offset by $2.4 million after taxes from a favorable litigation outcome at Penske Truck Leasing. Unfavorable foreign exchange also hurt earnings.

Penske's standalone used-vehicle supercenters' business in the U.S. and the United Kingdom also saw a 3.4 percent decline in sales during the first three months of 2019 to 18,040 vehicles. Revenue fell 5 percent to $314.4 million. Penske plans to open four used-vehicle supercenters this year — two on the East Coast in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom.

Penske shares fell 3 percent to $44.69 in early trading on Thursday in New York.

Penske said 54.9 percent of its revenue came from North America, up by 1.9 percentage points; 36.7 percent came from the U.K., down 1.5 percentage points; and 8.4 percent from other international markets, down just under half a percentage point.

Sales: New-vehicle retail sales dropped 8.3 percent to 54,370, while used-vehicle retail sales slipped 0.7 percent to 72,744. Overall sales fell 4.1 percent to 127,114.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle retail sales fell 8.5 percent to 53,112, while used-vehicle retail sales increased 0.1 percent to 71,613. Penske doesn't break out its new light-vehicle sales for the U.S. Across the industry, new light-vehicle sales in the U.S. fell 3.2 percent during the first quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Penske, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 236,000 new vehicles in 2018.