Penske Automotive Q3 earnings dinged by higher taxes, Brexit

DETROIT -- Penske Automotive Group Inc. set a record for revenue in the third quarter , though its earnings were dragged down by an increased U.S. tax rate and lower U.K. profits amid a weakened vehicle market, largely related to Brexit.

Net income from continuing operations for the nation's second-largest new-vehicle retailer fell 11 percent to $116.1 million. Its results in the 2018 third quarter included an $11.6 million tax benefit related to a final reconciliation of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Without the benefit, adjusted income from continuing operations was $118.5 million a year ago.

Revenue jumped 5.5 percent to $5.97 billion, as the company posted gains from its retail automotive and retail commercial truck divisions. Revenue for its smaller Australian commercial vehicles and power systems businesses dipped slightly.

On a same-store basis, new-vehicle revenue was down 0.2 percent, used-vehicle revenue was flat, finance and insurance revenue rose 5 percent and parts and service revenue increased 4.3 percent.

Penske CEO Roger Penske said he was pleased with the company's record revenue, strength in its U.S. retail automotive business, including finance and insurance gross profit, and its North American commercial truck dealership business.

"Despite the challenges from the U.K., I am very pleased with the performance of our business in the third quarter which demonstrates the positive impact from the Warner Truck Group acquisition and share repurchases," Penske said in a statement on Tuesday.

Penske's used-vehicle supercenters also boosted sales by 6.2 percent to 19,728 units, though revenue slipped 0.6 percent to $327.6 million. Gross profit per unit retailed increased 4.2 percent to $2,995 in the U.S., while it dropped 21 percent in the U.K. to $1,449, due to a glut of inventory and decline in used-vehicle values, Penske said.

During the third quarter, Penske opened its 15th used-only store, a CarSense store in Glen Mills, Pa., and its retail truck division acquired Warner Truck Centers and its six dealership locations.

Penske Automotive shares fell 1.5 percent to $49.39 in early trading on Tuesday.

Records: Third-quarter revenue.

Sales: New-vehicle sales fell 2.9 percent to 57,214. Used-vehicle sales rose 2.9 percent to 74,096.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales on a same-store basis slipped 2.2 percent to 56,573. Third-quarter new light-vehicle sales across the nation were flat, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis jumped 3.4 percent to 73,261.

Penske didn't break out its new light-vehicle sales for just the U.S. market.

Penske, of suburban Detroit, ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 236,000 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 282,500 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales.