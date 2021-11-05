Amid U.S. megadeals, Roger Penske sees opportunity in Japan

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has been largely quiet in this year's dealership acquisition spree by U.S. public auto retailers, but it does see a sizable opportunity to grow — in Japan, where it just bought the remaining stake in a group of luxury stores.
The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., auto retailer took full ownership of the Nicole Group in October, nearly six years after investing in the Tokyo-area stores.
"We said we would go in with 49 percent, help build it, which we did, and then we'd have the opportunity to buy the balance after a certain period of time," Penske CEO Roger Penske told Automotive News. "We certainly exercised that at very reasonable pricing here in the last few weeks."
Penske didn't disclose what he paid for the 51 percent stake, but his description contrasts with the high dealership prices he said he's seeing in the U.S., where dealership buy-sells and consolidation have accelerated. Many of Penske's auto retail competitors have announced mega dealership acquisitions this year.