Pennsylvania's Kelly Auto Group buys 2 stores

Pennsylvania-based Kelly Auto Group has added two brands to its portfolio with the acquisition of a Toyota dealership and a Hyundai dealership.

The group bought Freedom Toyota of Hamburg and Freedom Hyundai, both in Hamburg, Pa., on April 1 from Eric Savage and Greg Gagorik.

Terms of the transactions weren't disclosed. The stores have been renamed Kelly Toyota of Hamburg and Kelly Hyundai of Hamburg.

"Our goal has been to expand in the Greater Lehigh Valley and eastern Pennsylvania and we've been watching the steady retail growth along Route 61 in Hamburg since Cabela's opened," said Greg Kelly, president of Kelly Auto Group, in a statement. "Toyota and Hyundai are sought-after brands with large owner bases and impressive product lineups. That combination of great product and great people working at the dealerships made it the perfect time for us to expand to Hamburg."