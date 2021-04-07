Pennsylvania's Kelly Auto Group buys 2 stores

FREEDOM HYUNDAI FACEBOOK

Pennsylvania-based Kelly Auto Group has added two brands to its portfolio with the acquisition of a Toyota dealership and a Hyundai dealership.

The group bought Freedom Toyota of Hamburg and Freedom Hyundai, both in Hamburg, Pa., on April 1 from Eric Savage and Greg Gagorik.

Terms of the transactions weren't disclosed. The stores have been renamed Kelly Toyota of Hamburg and Kelly Hyundai of Hamburg.

"Our goal has been to expand in the Greater Lehigh Valley and eastern Pennsylvania and we've been watching the steady retail growth along Route 61 in Hamburg since Cabela's opened," said Greg Kelly, president of Kelly Auto Group, in a statement. "Toyota and Hyundai are sought-after brands with large owner bases and impressive product lineups. That combination of great product and great people working at the dealerships made it the perfect time for us to expand to Hamburg."

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

With the acquisition, Kelly Auto now has eight rooftops.

The group's other stores are Kelly Nissan, Kelly Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Kelly Buick-GMC and Kelly Mitsubishi, all in eastern Pennsylvania. It also owns two stores in Melbourne, Fla.: Kelly Ford and Infiniti of Melbourne.

John Hyland and Drew Picon of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the transaction between Kelly and Savage and Gagorik.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stoler Automotive adds 2 Lexus stores in N.Y.
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stoler Automotive adds 2 Lexus stores in N.Y.
Chief Automotive buys Bay Cars from Fla. state senator
Chief Automotive buys Bay Cars from Fla. state senator
Dealer Bernie Moreno launches bid for U.S. Senate in Ohio
Dealer Bernie Moreno launches bid for U.S. Senate in Ohio
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive