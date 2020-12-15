Pennsylvania dealer Jack Thompson dies of COVID-19 at 89

Jack Thompson, dealer principal of Thompson Organization, a four-store dealership group in Doylestown, Pa., died Dec. 8 of COVID-19. He was 89.
A love for cars inspired Thompson to fulfill a dream of owning an automotive franchise.
He opened his first store — one of the initial Toyota dealerships in the U.S. — in 1969. He also had a passion for racing, which pushed him to acquire a BMW franchise in 1981.
In 1989, he added Toyota's luxury Lexus brand. The dealership group now owns and operates Thompson Lexus Doylestown and Thompson Lexus Willow Grove.
Throughout his 50-year career as a dealer, he acquired numerous franchises. In addition to the Lexus stores, the group now consists of Thompson Toyota and Thompson BMW. Thompson Collision Center and Thompson Detail Center also operate under the organization.