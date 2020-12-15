Pennsylvania dealer Jack Thompson dies of COVID-19 at 89

Jack Thompson at his Toyota store, under construction, in Doylestown, Pa.

Jack Thompson, dealer principal of Thompson Organization, a four-store dealership group in Doylestown, Pa., died Dec. 8 of COVID-19. He was 89.

A love for cars inspired Thompson to fulfill a dream of owning an automotive franchise.

He opened his first store — one of the initial Toyota dealerships in the U.S. — in 1969. He also had a passion for racing, which pushed him to acquire a BMW franchise in 1981.

In 1989, he added Toyota's luxury Lexus brand. The dealership group now owns and operates Thompson Lexus Doylestown and Thompson Lexus Willow Grove.

Throughout his 50-year career as a dealer, he acquired numerous franchises. In addition to the Lexus stores, the group now consists of Thompson Toyota and Thompson BMW. Thompson Collision Center and Thompson Detail Center also operate under the organization.

Jack Thompson in 2007.

"He was passionate about this dealership and his employees and his customers," his daughter Laura Barnes, who is co-vice president of Thompson Organization, along with her brother, told Automotive News.

She said her father was casual and understated and was the last person you'd think was the dealer principal.

"They broke the mold with him," Barnes said.

He gave store general managers, Barnes and her brother, John, great leeway to steer operations.

Thompson was also in the hospitality business and owned Black Bass Hotel, Lumberville General Store and Golden Pheasant Inn.

"We are not in the car and restaurant business, we are in the people business," he was fond of saying, according to his daughter.

He also supported local charities and encouraged land conservation and preservation.

Thompson is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Bucks County SPCA.

