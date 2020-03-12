Parts shortages threaten satisfaction with dealership service visits

Americans' rising satisfaction with visits to auto service departments will be threatened by parts shortages caused by the new coronavirus, J.D. Power said in an annual survey.

Mass-market brands, led by Buick for a fourth straight year, scored four points higher in the 2020 U.S. Customer Service Index study released Thursday. Among luxury brands, where Lexus displaced Porsche at the top, the segment average rose two points as the overall industry average increased for a fifth straight year.

But because of the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on supply chains, auto dealers are bracing for parts shortages that could make for unsatisfied customers throughout the year.