Panel: Post-crisis, dealerships need to improve efficiency

The coronavirus has forever changed automotive retail, and creating efficiency will be critical for dealerships going forward.

That theme will be a central part of the biggest decisions auto retailers make as they reorganize their businesses around COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, dealership technology executives said last week during the inaugural Automotive News Retail Forum: Dealer Discussion panel.

That includes how to be more efficient with staffing. With technology and processes. With the customer experience. Many of these ideas aren't new, the CEOs of vehicle listings company TrueCar and dealership technology company CDK Global Inc. told Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein in a conversation about pandemic-induced forces changing retail.