In pandemic, dealers bullish on valuations

More dealers than a year ago are bullish on the valuations of their dealerships over the next 12 months, despite the coronavirus pandemic and hits to the economy, according to a survey by Kerrigan Advisors.

The second annual survey by the dealership advisory firm found that 33 percent of dealers expect the value of their stores to rise in the next year, up from 26 percent of dealers surveyed in 2019. Another 53 percent expect values to remain the same, down from 60 percent in 2019. And 14 percent expect a decrease in dealership values in the next year, the same percentage as in 2019.

"The rebound in auto sales coupled with reduced dealership expenses and higher vehicle margins will result in record industry earnings in 2020," Erin Kerrigan, managing director of the Irvine, Calif., firm, wrote in a report summarizing survey results.

Through August, net profit for the average new-vehicle dealership was $1.1 million, up 13 percent compared with the same period in 2019, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Franchise values
Dealers predict stores representing franchises for these brands are tops to increase or decrease in value in the next year.
Expected to increase   Expected to decrease
  Percentage selecting brand     Percentage selecting brand
Subaru 38%   Nissan 69%
Toyota 37%   Infiniti 65%
Porsche 28%   Acura 49%
Honda 27%   Cadillac 44%
Mercedes-Benz 26%   Buick-GMC 40%
Source: Kerrigan Advisors' annual dealer survey

Kerrigan Advisors, in another recent report, estimated the blue-sky value of the average U.S. dealership was $6.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of 3.3 percent from the end of 2019. Blue sky is the intangible value of a dealership, including goodwill.The dealer survey was conducted from June through October and included responses from more than 680 U.S. franchised dealers. They included owners of domestic- and import-brand stores and of single stores and multistore groups.

Survey findings included that 47 percent of dealers expect the pandemic will lead to more buy-sell activity in the next year, 26 percent expect fewer transactions, and 27 percent predict no change.

Dealers were queried about how COVID-19 would affect their plans to buy dealerships. Nineteen percent said they would be less acquisitive, 17 percent said they would be more acquisitive, and the majority — 64 percent — reported no changes to their plans.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, official announcements and news media. Here is our list of dealership buy/sells, and submit your buy/sell details.

The contrast of those findings can be attributed "to a rise in dealers who are considering a sale and thus expect more dealership buy-sells," Kerrigan said in the report. "These results are consistent with our expectations for a significant increase in buy-sell activity in the second half of 2020 and a growing pool of dealerships for sale over the next 12 months."Dealers were most optimistic about Subaru, with 38 percent of respondents expecting values for those stores to jump.

Dealers were most pessimistic about Nissan and Infiniti, with 69 percent of respondents predicting Nissan store values would fall and 65 percent saying that about Infiniti stores.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer anniversaries
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Nissan will let customers compare rival RAV4 at dealerships
Nissan will let customers compare rival RAV4 at dealerships
Dealer anniversaries
Dealer anniversaries
Dealers try to ward off new limits as virus surges
Dealers try to ward off new limits as virus surges
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-9-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive