Out-of-trust cases raise concerns of 'bloodbath' for retailers

Lenders either declined to comment to Automotive News about out-of-trust situations or indicated it wasn't posing a major risk to their portfolios.

A Ford Motor Credit spokeswoman said the number of its dealers in out-of-trust positions remains "very low."

Doug Timmerman, president of auto finance at Ally Financial Inc., told Automotive News, "Any time that the industry shifts a little bit, you're going to have dealers that are challenged. We are very consistent in the market. We take a very consultative approach with our commercial customers. When dealers struggle, we're proactive; we work with them and help guide them through difficult times."

Several of the cases reviewed by Automotive News involve dealerships with floorplan financing and other loans through Nissan Motor Acceptance. The captive told Automotive News that each independent Nissan dealer is responsible for funding its own operations.

Dietrich said some dealers appear to have lost the discipline they developed to survive the recession 10 years ago. It means a small financial hiccup can cause big problems. Some dealers facing money troubles are newer dealers who didn't have a recession experience to learn from, he said.

While dealers sometimes know they are going out of trust, it can also happen under the radar, Dietrich said. Scali said he is aware of one dealer who went out of trust because his business manager quit and the replacement, unfamiliar with the industry, thought it was OK to prepay trades and let the flooring loan float for a few days.

In January, Dietrich told Automotive News he was seeing more clients encounter stresses with lenders in the previous year to 18 months. In late May, he said he has continued to get a few more inquiries from lenders questioning out-of-trust situations or those dangerously close to it. But he said he has also seen a bit of improvement, as dealers have taken steps to aid operations, such as laying off staff and trimming costs.

Also in January, two of Dietrich's "well-run" dealership clients were in talks with lenders about breaching loan agreement covenants, and several others were examining loan documents, concerned they might be in breach. A year earlier, he had no clients having those conversations. Ultimately, Dietrich's two clients did not go out of trust, he said.

"They're continuing to work with their lenders to get a plan in place, and the lenders have been patient and supportive partners working with them," he said. "But those clients have also been very engaged. They've taken the phone calls. They've sat down with the lenders to figure out what's going on. They've worked with the lenders and shown them their budgets."

And the clients who were concerned about possible problems have worked to tighten operations by making staffing changes, implementing tighter controls of inventories and renegotiating vendor contracts, Dietrich said.

In January, representatives from accounting firm Crowe told Automotive News that none of its dealer clients were in out-of-trust situations but it had been doing work related to out-of-trust dealerships for captive lenders.