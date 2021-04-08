O'Steen Automotive Group adds dealership in Georgia

O'Steen Automotive Group has expanded in Georgia, adding its second location and new vehicle brands in the state.

O'Steen Automotive, based in Jacksonville, Fla., and Valdosta, Ga., on March 31 bought Martin Motors in Nashville, Ga., from Guy Martin.

The dealership, in operation since 1950, has been renamed O'Steen Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

O'Steen President Chip O'Steen said his group was looking to expand in southern Georgia and offer its customers additional product lines.

The group, founded in 1996 by Mark O'Steen and Tom O'Steen, has Volvo and Volkswagen dealerships in Jacksonville and a Volkswagen-Subaru store in Valdosta.

Joey McQuaig represented Martin in the transaction.