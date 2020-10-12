Open Road, Bain start acquisitions in Mississippi

Open Road Capital and Bain Capital Credit have purchased a majority stake in a four-rooftop auto mall from Herrin-Gear Automotive Group in Jackson, Miss., marking the first deal in a new partnership.

Open Road, an auto-retail investment company in Tysons Corner, Va., is led by partners Eric Chelline and Tim Batchelor. Bain Capital Credit, with nearly $40 billion in managed assets, is part of the Boston investment firm Bain Capital.
Batchelor said the Open Road-Bain partnership intends to grow through additional auto-retail acquisitions. Each investment, aimed to be long term, will be made with dealer-operators, he said. Each investment, held and operated separately, also will have its own board, he added.

Batchelor: No investment limit

"We are in discussions to invest in various other groups throughout the country," Batchelor said. "We expect to make a few investments annually. There is no imposed limit or constraint in terms of the number of investments we can make, as long as we're creating value for our capital, our operating partners and our OEM partners."

The investment firms say they want to partner with "proven, top-performing operators" and provide funding for things such as family-member or business-partner buyouts, to transfer businesses to other generations or management, for recapitalizations or for acquisitions.

"Our model is really one of partnership, partnering with great operators in this industry to put capital alongside of them to help them achieve their goals," Chelline said.

In the first investment, which closed Sept. 30, Open Road and Bain purchased majority ownership in Chevrolet, Infiniti, BMW and Lexus dealerships from Jack Herrin and his family. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Chelline: Goal is help operators

Herrin-Gear was founded in 1968 by Herrin's father, Carl Herrin, and George Gear. The Herrins later bought out the Gear family.

"This transaction reflects a major milestone for our family and for our business," Jack Herrin, who maintains an undisclosed equity stake, said in a statement. "Partnering with Open Road Capital will allow Herrin-Gear to pursue new opportunities while maintaining the legacy and culture built over the past 50 years."

Herrin-Gear General Manager Reed Howell, who has been with the company 26 years, was named president of Herrin-Gear and acquired an undisclosed stake. He is dealer principal for the Lexus and Chevrolet stores. Chelline, who has managed and owned dealerships, is dealer principal of the BMW and Infiniti dealerships.

Herrin-Gear also owns a Toyota dealership that is not part of the Open Road-Bain investment.

Open Road and Bain said that InterPrivate, a New York firm that invests on behalf of family offices, may join on future deals to offer additional capital.

Open Road was established in 2014 and made its first investment in auto retail in late 2017, buying a majority stake in Toyota Walnut Creek in California.

Open Road and Bain have been talking for the past few years and looked at other deals together, according to Open Road. It's the first private dealership group investment for Bain Capital Credit, Batchelor said.

"We look forward to a productive partnership with Open Road Capital as we seek to provide creative solutions to address the various challenges and opportunities facing auto dealership owners throughout the country," Matt Evans, a managing director at Bain Capital Credit, said in a statement.

