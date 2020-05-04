Online tool just in time for Honda, Acura

"It just happened that the planets aligned," said Vicki Poponi, vice president of customer experience at American Honda. "We were going to open up our sign-ups on April 15, and because of COVID-19, there was a request that we pull it ahead two weeks."

As it turns out, Shop Simple with Honda and Acura Precision Purchase have proved popular with the dealer body in a short time. About a third of the group is actively pursuing the online tools, which currently come with introductory pricing. Another 15 percent of dealers are up and running or deep in the process of getting on board, Honda said.

It's not a click-and-buy process as for an iPhone or a Tesla, but it's not meant to be. That's because the dealer is selling the vehicles — not American Honda. The process was developed, starting about two years ago, in close consultation with the dealer advisory council to make sure it was something retailers could embrace.

"This is really the dealers' tool," Poponi told Automotive News. "All we've done is linked up the Tier 1 [automaker] website to bring customers to the dealers."

That's important, she added, because retailers have their own custom, tried-and-true processes. But about 90 percent of buyers "begin their journey" on the national websites, she said.