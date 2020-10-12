Ohio JLR dealership accused of PPP loan fraud by former sales rep

A former sales representative of Jaguar-Land Rover Cincinnati in a federal lawsuit is accusing the luxury dealership of fraudulently using Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Jeffrey Mattox of Cincinnati last month sued the dealership in the Southern District of Ohio, alleging he was fired Aug. 20 after raising concerns that money provided to the store through the federal loan program was being deducted from his commissions.

The dealership, which also uses the name Neyra Motor Cars, on April 10 was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of between $350,000 and $1 million to retain 54 employees, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The federal government established the forgivable-loan program in the spring to help businesses threatened by the impact of coronavirus outbreak; most of the money loaned was intended to be used to pay employees.

Mattox, in the lawsuit, claims that around the time the dealership was approved for the loan, the store "changed the amount and method by which it compensated its sales representatives as well as the way it documented their compensation. In addition to receiving typical pay stubs, Mattox (and others) began receiving 'settle up' statements that reflected 'Payroll Protection' funds being deducted from their commissions as part of the compensation calculation."

The lawsuit says "it appears that, while Payroll Protection funds were paid out in certain months, they were essentially recouped from employees in subsequent months through unauthorized withdrawals from their compensation."

Mattox — who had been with the dealership since 2015 — is suing for more than $75,000, plus two times back pay, interest, special damages, costs and lawyer fees.

The lawsuit claims Edward Neyra, president of the dealership, gave Mattox "several pretextual reasons" for his termination, including being written up June 24, which Mattox rebutted.

Neyra did not respond to several requests, by phone and email, from Automotive News for comment. Ginny McAfee, vice president of finance at the dealership, said in an email the dealership couldn't comment on pending litigation. James Papakirk, Mattox's lawyer, also declined to comment because of the pending litigation, and a Jaguar Land Rover spokeswoman declined to comment.

Neyra told WCPO ABC 9 in Cincinnati last month that Mattox's firing "had nothing to do with PPP," and said it properly handled the loan.

"The problem is they don't understand it," Neyra told the TV station. "I can guarantee you we went by the rules. I'm proud of what we do and how we do it."

It's not clear whether the dealership is being investigated by the government for potential misuse of program funds. The Small Business Administration told Automotive News it does not comment on individual loans or pending litigation.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio said they are "never able to confirm or deny investigations" when asked whether the Justice Department was investigating the dealership.

As of Sept. 10, the Justice Department said it had filed charges against 57 defendants for program-related fraud.

At issue

In August, lawyers for Mattox, without naming him, sent a letter to McAfee seeking an explanation for the withdrawals on behalf of a sales employee.

"We are not aware of any signed writing from the employee authorizing this deduction," Papakirk wrote in the letter. "Second, and equally concerning, it would appear that the company is improperly recouping from employee funds that it likely received through PPP."

The dealership received the letter a day before Mattox was fired, and the lawsuit alleges Mattox was the only one terminated.

The suit claims Mattox's firing violated the False Claims Act, which prohibits companies from presenting fake or fraudulent claims for federal funds, including through the Paycheck Protection Program. Under the act, a whistleblower can pursue an action on behalf of the federal government and could be eligible for an award of up to 25 percent of the recovered proceeds.

Comer: High burden to meet

"It is an incentive for the plaintiff to bring the suit," said Bryan Comer, a lawyer at Tobias, McCormick & Comer in Mobile, Ala. He said he could not comment directly on the Ohio lawsuit. "Just because the person blows the whistle, there is still a high burden that must be met to be able to prove the case."

According to his lawsuit, Mattox was protected to question potentially fraudulent activity and his termination came in retaliation. It also alleges that retaliatory termination violates Ohio public policy that protects employees who consult with lawyers and who were "engaging in protected activity," and that the dealership also violated an Ohio law that limits employer deductions.

‘Maybe a perfect storm'<null></null>

Fraud within the Small Business Administration loan program has been a major concern because of how quickly it was created, financial advisers say.

Spizzirri: Tough spot for SBA

"It was maybe a perfect storm of a big chunk of money coming to market, specifically from the dealer perspective, an opportunity that they thought may save their business because they didn't know how long this was going to last and what was coming," said Marc Spizzirri, senior managing director of B. Riley Advisory Services, a specialty financial advisory services firm that works with lenders, law firms and other companies.

To meet the massive influx in demand for emergency loans, the Small Business Administration said it hired more personnel, leveraged contractor resources and streamlined internal processes, but the "SBA is a relatively small organization and — through no fault of theirs — were delivered this monumental project to now put together, so they were maybe not necessarily equipped to handle the volume and intricacies of this," Spizzirri said.

McCallum: No clients audited

Many dealerships, among other businesses, are now trying to get their loans forgiven.

Stuart McCallum, who leads the automotive consulting and accounting practice for accounting firm Withum of Princeton, N.J., said up to half of his dealership clients now are applying for forgiveness.

"None of them, to my knowledge, has been subject to noteworthy scrutiny or audit," he said in an email.

