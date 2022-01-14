N.Y. Toyota dealership fires two employees after racial incident goes viral

Empire Toyota of Huntington in New York fired two employees Thursday after they were recorded harassing a family on the Long Island Rail Road in a video posted on social media sites.

The two employees were recorded Monday night on the way back to Long Island after a New York Knicks basketball game yelling xenophobic slurs at what the posts described as an immigrant family.

The video was posted on Facebook and tweeted out by Osman Canales, president of Long Island Immigrant Student Advocates, identifying the two and calling for Empire Toyota to fire them.