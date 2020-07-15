N.Y. Honda dealership sued by 2 former employees for discrimination

Two former sales employees at a New York Honda dealership filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against management for not rehiring them after COVID-19 prompted closures.
Friendly Honda of the Friendly Auto Group of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., laid off most of its 18-person sales force in March when the state ordered dealerships to cease physical sales operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a July 9 lawsuit filed in the state's Southern District Court.
By early June all but three employees had been rehired — Reginald Edwards, who is Black, Rafael Rodriguez, who is Hispanic, and one white employee, the lawsuit states.