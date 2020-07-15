N.Y. Honda dealership sued by 2 former employees for discrimination

Two former sales employees at a New York Honda dealership filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against management for not rehiring them after COVID-19 prompted closures.

Friendly Honda of the Friendly Auto Group of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., laid off most of its 18-person sales force in March when the state ordered dealerships to cease physical sales operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a July 9 lawsuit filed in the state's Southern District Court.

By early June all but three employees had been rehired — Reginald Edwards, who is Black, Rafael Rodriguez, who is Hispanic, and one white employee, the lawsuit states.

Copy of lawsuit
Friendly Honda suit >

Friendly Honda failed to re-hire Edwards and Rodriguez because of their race and the color of their skin, the suit alleges, citing a history of discriminatory behavior at the dealership. In the complaint, Edwards and Rodriguez say they endured racist jokes and unfair treatment during their employment.

On multiple occasions, the store's general manager made jokes implying that Edwards and Rodriguez were criminals, telling other employees to "watch their wallets" around them, the lawsuit alleges. Discriminatory behavior also cost the employees sales, the suit alleged.

"Friendly Honda management...allowed white customers who did not want a salesperson of color to request a white salesperson instead of Edwards or Rodriguez," the four-page filing said.

The suit claims both salesmen had greater seniority and more experience than many of the white employees brought back to the Honda store, and were among the highest-grossing employees.

Management at Friendly Honda did not return messages left at the dealership.

No dollar amount is specified, but the suit asks the court to reinstate both employees at the store, and for compensation for damages, lost pay and benefits, punitive damages, repayment of attorneys' fees and other costs.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Vendors fast-track digital tools for dealers
Vendors fast-track digital tools for dealers
88% of dealerships took PPP loans; now they wait for forgiveness
Dealer Anniversary
Dealer Anniversary
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-13-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters