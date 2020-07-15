N.Y. Honda dealership sued by 2 former employees for discrimination

Friendly Honda failed to re-hire Edwards and Rodriguez because of their race and the color of their skin, the suit alleges, citing a history of discriminatory behavior at the dealership. In the complaint, Edwards and Rodriguez say they endured racist jokes and unfair treatment during their employment.

On multiple occasions, the store's general manager made jokes implying that Edwards and Rodriguez were criminals, telling other employees to "watch their wallets" around them, the lawsuit alleges. Discriminatory behavior also cost the employees sales, the suit alleged.

"Friendly Honda management...allowed white customers who did not want a salesperson of color to request a white salesperson instead of Edwards or Rodriguez," the four-page filing said.

The suit claims both salesmen had greater seniority and more experience than many of the white employees brought back to the Honda store, and were among the highest-grossing employees.

Management at Friendly Honda did not return messages left at the dealership.

No dollar amount is specified, but the suit asks the court to reinstate both employees at the store, and for compensation for damages, lost pay and benefits, punitive damages, repayment of attorneys' fees and other costs.