N.Y. Ford dealer buys Long Island Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store

New York dealer Steven Gomes has acquired a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership on Long Island.

Gomes on April 30 bought Riverhead Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram from the Strollo family, according to the RiverheadLOCAL website.

Tony Strollo Jr. along with his two children, T.J. Strollo and Jane Millman, operated the dealership, according to the store's website. The family had owned the dealership since 1976. It added the Chrysler and Jeep brands in 2017, according to the dealership's website.

Millman is chairman of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association.

RiverheadLOCAL reported that the dealership within a year will move to a nearby location that features a new showroom and service department.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gomes owns three other dealerships on Long Island: Stevens 112 Ford in Patchogue, N.Y., and Ford of Smithtown and Lincoln of Smithtown, both in Saint James, N.Y. He also owns Stevens Jersey City Ford in New Jersey, according to the LinkedIn profile.