Nissan, Hyundai, Stellantis, Ford and Chevy dealerships change hands in 5 deals

Six dealerships traded hands in five separate transactions in the first, second and third quarters.

Here's a look at the deals involving import and domestic dealerships and stores in Texas, Louisiana, Oregon and Minnesota.

McGavock Auto Group dealership acquired after failed sale to LMP

One of McGavock Auto Group's Texas dealerships that was slated to be included in a failed sale to auto retailer LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. has sold to a different owner.

Steve McGavock and his son Brent McGavock of McGavock Auto on June 1 sold McGavock Nissan Abilene to Dillon Clark and partners Trey Patterson, William Sparks and Richard Traweek, Dillon said.

The store was renamed Clark Nissan of Abilene and is Dillon's first dealership.

LMP in September 2021 said it planned to buy four Nissan dealerships in Abilene, Amarillo, San Marcos and Lubbock and an Infiniti store in Lubbock from Steve McGavock, principal of McGavock Auto.

The deal was terminated on Jan. 31 and LMP said McGavock would keep the $1.5 million deposit LMP made for the stores, per terms of the contract.

"When they backed out, we reached out to a broker to ask to reach out to them," Dillon told Automotive News.

That broker was Chris Cobb, managing director of the western U.S. for buy-sell firm SAR Partners of Lake Mary, Fla., Dillon said.

Dillon said he had worked for Patterson at his Nissan dealership in Longview, Texas, before he spent two years overseeing Ford and Hyundai dealerships in Manhattan, Kan., for Patterson. Those two stores ultimately were sold in June 2021 by Patterson and two partners to Max Motors Dealerships.

It was "six years to the day from when I first started selling cars [that] we bought this store," Dillon said.

Dillon said he was able to retain 95 percent of the dealership's staff and plans to continue to grow.