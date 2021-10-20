Representatives of the top dealerships gather for a group photo at the 2021 Automotive News Best Dealerships To Work For event Tuesday night in Chicago.
A night to celebrate the Best Dealerships To Work For
Dealership staff from around the U.S. gathered Tuesday in Chicago for the Best Dealerships To Work For gala awards dinner, hosted by Automotive News Publisher KC Crain. The program is in its 10th year.
Audi Turnersville General Manager Jimmy Magee accepts the dealership’s trophy. His New Jersey store ranked No. 1. Automotive News Publisher KC Crain stands behind Magee.
From left: Crain; Bud Denker, president of Penske Corp.; Magee; and Alex Vetter, CEO of Cars.com, one of the program's exclusive lead sponsors. Penske Automotive had 35 dealerships on this year's list, including Audi Turnersville.
Vetter, left, stands with Rick Trinkl, general manager of Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Arizona, who is congratulated by Crain. The dealership was No. 2 on the overall list and topped the large dealership category, for stores with 100 or more employees.
Garth Brown, general manager of Jaguar-Land Rover Englewood in New Jersey, left, with Jeff Beals, CDK Global senior vice president of customer care. Brown’s dealership ranked sixth overall. CDK Global is an exclusive lead sponsor.
Vetter, left, with Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale General Manager Michael Faul. The Phoenix store ranked 18th overall.
Scott Thomsen, left, service manager at LaFontaine Automotive Group, with Dean Evans, CEO of Fuel and executive vice president of Cars.com. Two LaFontaine stores in Michigan made the list this year.
June Gortarez, left, of Round Rock Toyota in Texas, and Evans. Round Rock Toyota was fourth in the large dealership category.
Retailers get to know one another before the presentation.
Attendees bask in the Best Dealerships glow after the event.
