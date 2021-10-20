A night to celebrate the Best Dealerships To Work For

Dealership staff from around the U.S. gathered Tuesday in Chicago for the Best Dealerships To Work For gala awards dinner, hosted by Automotive News Publisher KC Crain. The program is in its 10th year.

Michael Marcotte

Representatives of the top dealerships gather for a group photo at the 2021 Automotive News Best Dealerships To Work For event Tuesday night in Chicago.

Michael Marcotte

Audi Turnersville General Manager Jimmy Magee accepts the dealership’s trophy. His New Jersey store ranked No. 1. Automotive News Publisher KC Crain stands behind Magee.

Michael Marcotte

From left: Crain; Bud Denker, president of Penske Corp.; Magee; and Alex Vetter, CEO of Cars.com, one of the program's exclusive lead sponsors. Penske Automotive had 35 dealerships on this year's list, including Audi Turnersville.

Michael Marcotte

Vetter, left, stands with Rick Trinkl, general manager of Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Arizona, who is congratulated by Crain. The dealership was No. 2 on the overall list and topped the large dealership category, for stores with 100 or more employees. 

Best Dealerships To Work ForBEST DEALERSHIPS TO WORK FOR: Over the past 10 years, U.S. dealerships saw business roar back to record heights in the aftermath of recession then faced the two-pronged challenge of a pandemic and microchip shortage-fueled inventory crisis. Through it all, dealers counted on their employees to help them get through the tough times and thrive. And for those same 10 years, Automotive News has honored the dealerships that have done right by their employees.
Best Dealerships To Work For >
Michael Marcotte

Garth Brown, general manager of Jaguar-Land Rover Englewood in New Jersey, left, with Jeff Beals, CDK Global senior vice president of customer care. Brown’s dealership ranked sixth overall. CDK Global is an exclusive lead sponsor.

Michael Marcotte

Vetter, left, with Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale General Manager Michael Faul. The Phoenix store ranked 18th overall.

Michael Marcotte

Scott Thomsen, left, service manager at LaFontaine Automotive Group, with Dean Evans, CEO of Fuel and executive vice president of Cars.com. Two LaFontaine stores in Michigan made the list this year.

Michael Marcotte

June Gortarez, left, of Round Rock Toyota in Texas, and Evans. Round Rock Toyota was fourth in the large dealership category.

Michael Marcotte

Retailers get to know one another before the presentation.

Michael Marcotte

Attendees bask in the Best Dealerships glow after the event.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lithia's Q3 net income nearly doubles amid acquisition binge
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lithia
Lithia's Q3 net income nearly doubles amid acquisition binge
Kahlo_i.jpg
Asbury adds Stellantis store in Indiana
Car dealership employees
Recognizing the Best Dealerships to Work For in America
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive