NIADA names auto-retailing outsider Bob Voltmann as CEO

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association said Wednesday that it has chosen auto-retailing outsider Bob Voltmann as its next chief executive, effective immediately.

The announcement ends a more than two-month search by the NIADA board of directors to replace former CEO Steve Jordan, who resigned in August to join KAR Global as executive vice president of dealer sales. Jordan had been the association's chief executive since 2013.

Voltmann has spent the past 23 years as CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association, which represents the third-party logistics industry. Under his leadership, the group has more than tripled its membership, increased its annual budget and strengthened its presence in government affairs, according to the news release.

Prior to that, Voltmann was director of policy for the National Industrial Transportation League. He also served in former President George H.W. Bush's administration at the Interstate Commerce Commission. He brings 30 years of Washington experience to NIADA.

"Our association has grown immensely in the past several years, and the board felt we needed a fresh viewpoint to help us adapt to our growth," said President Louis Tedeschi, citing the board's decision to go with a candidate outside of the used-vehicle industry.

"Bob will be focused on helping the board achieve our goals, such as improving our Dealer 20 Groups program, education and member benefits," Tedeschi added. "I personally am excited to work with him on those projects."

Voltmann said he looks forward to working with the NIADA board, independent dealer members and state associations.

"Together we will traverse the rapidly changing technology landscape, strengthen our state associations, expand education and build on NIADA's successful advocacy program at both the federal and state levels," he said in a statement to members.

"The great Wayne Gretzky said, 'You have to skate to where the puck is going to be,' and that's what we will help NIADA members do to remain successful," Voltmann added.