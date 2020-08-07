NIADA chief Steve Jordan resigns

The top executive of the National Independent Dealers Association in Arlington, Texas, has resigned.

Steve Jordan, who had been CEO since 2013, is leaving to "pursue another career opportunity in the automotive industry," the association said Friday.

Shaun Petersen, senior vice president of legal and government affairs, has been selected as interim executive vice president by the NIADA board of directors. Petersen will handle day-to-day operations, effective immediately.

Jordan will remain with NIADA in an "advisory capacity" during a 30-day transition, the association said.

"This news was a shock, but not a surprise. Someone of Steve's caliber will always be in demand," NIADA President Henry Mullinax said in a statement. "I know he will be successful in whatever he pursues and will be an asset to any endeavor to which he lends his talents. Steve has left our association in great shape and in a growth mode."

The announcement triggers a nationwide search for his replacement.

Jordan has been with the association, which represents the used automobile industry and more than 38,000 licensed used-car dealers, since 2019, when he was named executive director of the affiliated Florida Independent Automobile Dealers Association. He joined the national association's staff in 2011 as COO.

Under Jordan's leadership, the association strengthened its presence on Capitol Hill by reviving its annual lobbying event in the Washington and ramping up its legislative advocacy. He was also the brainchild of two acquisitions that expanded NIADA's dealer 20 Groups and educational programs.

"Through the association, we made an indelible mark on the used vehicle industry by uniting the voice of the independent dealer in common purpose," Jordan said. "Of course I am proud of the numerous association accomplishments over the years, but the many friendships that were created along the way have been the most rewarding."

The National Automobile Dealers Association is also searching for a new chief, following an announcement in May that CEO Peter Welch will retire from the franchised dealer trade group at the end of the year.