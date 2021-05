Key Auto Group, of Portsmouth, N.H., which acquired two stores in April, was on the selling end of its latest transaction.

Johanna Cicotte on Wednesday bought Key Nissan of Lebanon in New Hampshire — a dealership she had owned before.

Key Auto in 2019 acquired the store, then known as Team Nissan North, from Victoria Marcinkevich, according to Valley News. Marcinkevich had purchased the store from Cicotte in 2012, the newspaper reported.