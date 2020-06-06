New VW surveys inform pandemic response

Volkswagen and its dealers have been mining their online consumer reviews for COVID-19 best practices, thanks to a new system the automaker rolled out across its retail network just before the pandemic struck the United States.
In January, the German brand opened up a verified-respondent consumer survey system to all of its 650 dealerships in the United States after a two-month pilot that began in November with 50 stores. Aptly named VW Customer Reviews, the system was developed to make it easier for consumers who purchased or serviced their vehicles at a VW dealership to leave their impressions in their own words instead of just numerical scoring.
After a brief period of review by a dealership, during which it can respond but not alter the review, the system — with customer permission — automatically propagates the consumer feedback received into the dealership's Tier 1 and Tier 3 advertising platforms, explained Erin Buhrmaster, director of customer experience for Volkswagen of America.