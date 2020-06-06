New VW surveys inform pandemic response

The new feedback system — which is free and helps dealers save on third-party reputation management for their reviews — had been up and running across the network less than three months when it found a second use as a way to get nearly immediate feedback on customer interactions with the dealerships during the pandemic, Buhrmaster said.

"It's very clear when you read the customer reviews that customers are very frightened about going into the dealership," Buhrmaster said. "And the dealers did a great job about reading those and listening to those and responding."

She said dealers were able to craft messages on their landing pages specifically addressing consumer anxiety about coming into stores or about interactions with service. And they largely did it on video, Buhrmaster said, including videos explaining how vehicles were cleaned before being returned to customers, or FAQs about what the dealership was doing to ensure customer safety.

The feedback also pushed some dealers into individualized video walk-arounds and remote transactions for consumers unwilling to venture out.

"I recently read a great best practice that a general manager in the Atlanta area did. After the vehicle was delivered at the customer's home, he sent them a personal email video, thanking them for their purchase, which I thought was super nice," Buhrmaster said. "Dealers are learning quite a bit during COVID, and they're making a lot of changes to their practices as a result."