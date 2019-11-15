New Orleans dealer Ray Brandt dies at 72

New Orleans businessman Ray Brandt, who built a chain of auto dealerships in Louisiana and Mississippi and was a former chairman of the Nissan dealer council, died Thursday at his home. He was 72.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, according to nola.com.

Brandt founded Ray Brandt Auto Group in Harvey, La., which owns Chrysler, Dodge, Genesis, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen stores.

Brandt's death came two days after it was announced that he and his wife, Jessica, had purchased New Orleans' historic Pascal's Manale Restaurant.

Brandt, a two-time Nissan National Dealer Advisory Board chairman, was a "straight shooter and exceptional businessman," Nissan's current dealer board chair Scott Smith told Automotive News.

Brandt understood every inch of the business, said Smith, who is president of Smith Automotive Group in Atlanta.

"He made a lot of dealers on the board better dealers by the way he conducted himself, and how he would lobby Nissan and challenge Nissan to do a better job," Smith said.

Brandt began his auto retailing career in 1979 after being hired by a Datsun dealer to evaluate the company's business operations. He was later given the opportunity to buy the store.

"My greatest achievement in the automobile business is working with my management team to build a company that has revenue in excess of $500 million, while employing more than 500 people, after starting with one small franchise 33 years ago," Brandt said in 2016, when he was a nominee for Time magazine's 2017 Dealer of the Year award .

Brandt, a licensed attorney and CPA, served three terms as chairman of the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission and was once named Louisiana Dealer of the Year.

Brandt donated to local schools and non-profits including the American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, the National World War II Museum and Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans.

In a statement released Friday, Brandt's family said: "It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to Ray Brandt, a man who was loved by many and cherished his family and the friendships he fostered over his well lived life ... Our family asks for your prayers and continued support for the many charitable causes and organizations that he proudly supported."