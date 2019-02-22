New leader brings supply-chain savvy to AutoNation

As the auto retail landscape evolves over the next decade, AutoNation needs to make its bets today. AutoNation must also be seen as a partner to automakers, and plan alongside them, Liebert said.
Planning includes innovation, he said, but most of all, it requires efficient execution.
"Innovation is rewarded, but execution is just worshipped. And I think this execution conversation is the reason that brands like USAA and Home Depot — that's how … legends are developed and formed," he said.
In late 2017, Jackson completed a five-year revamp of AutoNation's strategy with its brand-extension initiative, designed to keep the company profitable amid tightening new-vehicle margins. Those extensions include AutoNation auctions, standalone used-vehicle stores and collision centers, as well as branded finance-and-insurance products, parts and accessories.
"That opportunity to create a common thread of brand ... is incredibly exciting," said Liebert. But his task will be to ensure that "the plumbing underneath all that is seamless," he said.
Even as AutoNation imports its branded parts from Taiwan to distribute to the stores, for example, dealership managers shouldn't think about the supply chain or the digital experience. Those components should quietly and efficiently run in the background.
Digital obstacles
Jackson called Liebert "relentless" on execution, which will pave the way for success with the brand extension. Implementing a digital platform will be his challenge.
"This is a big idea with a big payoff," said Jackson. "That's a humongous challenge that has humbled many who have come before and have said they're going to do it. The expertise to bring it to life — Carl has it."
Liebert says he's up for it, and AutoNation already has data to leverage.
The company seeks to use that data and digital investments "to make [customers'] lives easier and allow them to ... take effort out of the things that they don't want to spend effort on."