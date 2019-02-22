New leader brings supply-chain savvy to AutoNation

Incoming AutoNation CEO Carl Liebert on:



AutoNation's potential: "The legacy that I would hope to leave of this company would be that we ... created something that you write books about. There are already people who talk about what Mike Jackson has done in the auto industry. There's all sorts of folks who know how important he's been really representing the dealers. I wouldn't be sitting here today leaving the company that I loved if I didn't believe that AutoNation is uniquely positioned to do something truly, truly special in this space and in the business of transportation ... that differentiates this industry in a way that people are as excited about the experience of getting a vehicle and owning a vehicle as they were when they decided the vehicle they wanted and they pulled into the store to get it."



Pleasing customers: "As you start to think about how do you reimagine a delighted customer in every point of interaction throughout the AutoNation brand, I think it's doable because I have a platform to do it."



Leadership: "I think eventually we will [hire a COO]. I think I need to get grease underneath my fingernails first. I feel like the folks in the stores need to know I'm not an ivory tower person or leader. And then I really need to evaluate talent. We may have that COO in our group right now. So I want to make sure I'm testing and kicking the tires, but I feel like if I did that first, then it would probably be a buffer that I wouldn't have the learning curve that I need in order to earn credibility with our people."



Connecting with colleagues: "Spending time with our general managers, spending time in the service bays, spending time actually on the concrete is my favorite thing. In Home Depot to be out on the concrete with my work apron on, walking the store — that's actually where the answers are. And so we've got 26,000 associates that wake up every day wanting to do right by our customers. What we want to make sure of is our job is to root through every barrier we can to simplify it and make it easier. So I'm going to start there, spending time with our field leadership team. But then very, very quickly connect back with the manufacturing leaders to understand what can AutoNation be doing better?"