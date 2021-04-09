New dealer buys 2 stores in southern Illinois and Indiana

Steve Faulkner, a relatively new Midwest dealer, has acquired two stores on both sides of the Wabash River in southern Illinois and southern Indiana.

Faulkner on March 29 acquired J Wilderman Autoplex in Mount Carmel, Ill., a single rooftop selling Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, and Patriot Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in nearby Princeton, Ind., from Jim Wilderman.

Terms of the transactions weren't disclosed.

J Wilderman Autoplex was renamed Steve Faulkner Automotive, while Patriot Chevrolet-Buick-GMC was renamed Steve Faulkner Chevrolet-Buick-GMC.

The J Wilderman Autoplex dates to 1917 when it started as Kamp Motors Sales, according to a 2017 Associated Press article. Wilderman bought the Chrysler dealership in 1974 and added Ford in 1985, according to the article.

Faulkner now has at least three stores. Last year he acquired Merle Kelly Ford in Chanute, Kan.

Performance Brokerage Services represented Wilderman in the two transactions last month.