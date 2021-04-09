New dealer buys 2 stores in southern Illinois and Indiana

The deals bring Faulkner's dealership count to at least three

Steve Faulkner, a relatively new Midwest dealer, has acquired two stores on both sides of the Wabash River in southern Illinois and southern Indiana.

Faulkner on March 29 acquired J Wilderman Autoplex in Mount Carmel, Ill., a single rooftop selling Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, and Patriot Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in nearby Princeton, Ind., from Jim Wilderman.

Terms of the transactions weren't disclosed.

J Wilderman Autoplex was renamed Steve Faulkner Automotive, while Patriot Chevrolet-Buick-GMC was renamed Steve Faulkner Chevrolet-Buick-GMC.

The J Wilderman Autoplex dates to 1917 when it started as Kamp Motors Sales, according to a 2017 Associated Press article. Wilderman bought the Chrysler dealership in 1974 and added Ford in 1985, according to the article.

Faulkner now has at least three stores. Last year he acquired Merle Kelly Ford in Chanute, Kan.

Performance Brokerage Services represented Wilderman in the two transactions last month.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GMC to cover Hummer floorplan costs
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GMC to cover Hummer floorplan costs
GMC to cover Hummer floorplan costs
Mich. Suburban Collection stores to close ahead of expected Lithia purchase
Mich. Suburban Collection stores to close ahead of expected Lithia purchase
O'Steen Automotive Group adds dealership in Georgia
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive