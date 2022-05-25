New ads highlight AutoNation's employees

AutoNation's multimillion-dollar campaign to help with recruitment and retention

The nation's largest new-vehicle retailer is commencing a multimillion-dollar "Go Be Great" advertising campaign that it says coincides with an employee retention and recruitment effort.

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. said on Tuesday that it was launching the campaign, featuring its employees, on television stations including ESPN, CNBC and NBC ahead of the Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday. AutoNation is a sponsor of Indy 500 driver Helio Castroneves, who is seeking a record fifth Indy 500 win. The race airs Sunday on NBC.

The campaign, which also will appear in radio, print, online and in social media, was developed by AutoNation, I Think Studios and Zimmerman Advertising.

Marc Cannon, AutoNation's chief customer experience officer, in an email to Automotive News, did not specify how many millions of dollars the retailer plans to spend on the campaign.

Cannon said the ads highlight AutoNation employees, "the people who make us a great place to purchase, sell or service a vehicle."

AutoNation's jobs page on Wednesday showed 1,263 results for positions ranging from sales associate, finance and insurance manager to porter, cashier and service adviser at locations across the country.

"We are always looking to add talented, driven people to our organization," Cannon said in the email. "As we continue to build our business, we want to build with the best from all over the country."

AutoNation, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 262,403 new vehicles in 2021.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. dealer groups want answers from VW on 'alarming and puzzling' Scout announcement
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The Volkswagen Group is targeting 250,000 sales annually from the electric Scout lineup — a rugged SUV and a pickup, shown in sketches. Production is set to start in 2026. Below, an original Scout.
U.S. dealer groups want answers from VW on 'alarming and puzzling' Scout announcement
LithiaSubaruofGreatFalls-MAIN_i.jpg
Lithia Motors sells Subaru dealership; Dobbs buys Chevy store
Stephen Cavender and Dale Daniels
Cavender Auto Family enters Oklahoma with purchase of two Ford dealerships
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-23-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive