Napleton suit alleges ex-general manager stole trade secrets, raided employees for competitor

Napleton Automotive Group filed a lawsuit last week alleging a former general manager stole trade secrets and purloined employees on behalf of the dealership group for which he now works.

The lawsuit claims Garrett McDonald stole confidential information from Napleton Kia of Carmel in Indianapolis, where he was general manager until Feb. 14, and used it advantageously when he accepted the same position at Bob Rohrman Kia in Lafayette, Ind.

The suit, filed May 10 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, also claims a Rohrman executive accepted information from McDonald. Bob Rohrman Automotive Group, which Napleton lists as one of its direct competitors in Indiana, is also named as a defendant.

"McDonald was encouraged and incentivized by the Rohrman Dealerships to raid the Napleton Carmel Dealerships of their experienced workers who held key dealership positions, such as managers ... and the Rohrman Dealerships fully expected McDonald to hire away other employees of the Napleton Carmel Dealerships to work for the Rohrman Dealerships as well," the lawsuit alleges.