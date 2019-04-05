Napleton retains all stores in FCA settlement

Ed Napleton, the dealer who sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2016, accusing it of paying dealers to inflate sales numbers, will keep all seven of his FCA dealerships.

Last week, FCA US settled the antitrust lawsuit, which claimed the company pushed dealers to submit fraudulent sales numbers to make the automaker's performance seem better than it was.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Chicago in January 2016, also accused FCA of racketeering, breach of contract and relying on false sales data to measure dealerships' performance.

FCA won dismissal of the racketeering claim, and the remaining case was expected to head to trial this year.

Napleton Automotive Group, a 48-rooftop dealership group with Ed Napleton as president, alleged in its complaint that FCA offered dealers large amounts of money to report unsold vehicles as sold on the last sales day of the month and then unwind those sales the next business day before factory warranties kicked in.