NADA widens diversity, inclusion efforts

Minority dealers east of the Mississippi River are represented by Desmond Roberts, president of Advantage Chevrolet in Hodgkins, Ill. Donald Hicks, president of Shoreline Auto Group in Aurora, Colo., represents minority dealers west of the river.

The new seats will be filled via upcoming board elections this fall and in the spring of 2021, increasing NADA's board member headcount to 65 from 63.

"In one fell swoop, we're going to assure that we're going to have more representation," Welch said.

Another policy was implemented that mandates at least one female and one minority dealer serve on the 17-member executive committee at all times — a requirement it has already met.

Roberts, who also is vice chairman for Region III on NADA's executive committee, said the changes are a good first step that was "long overdue," but more can be done.

"People's perspectives are shaped by their environment and their background, and even though majority dealers might have good intentions about diversity and inclusion, the perspective that they bring is not the same perspective as a minority who has lived with, essentially, the lack of diversity and great exclusion," Roberts said.

Overall, he said he would like the future of auto retailing to be more representative of the U.S., where minority groups make up more than 40 percent of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"The number of minorities who buy cars is significantly higher than the number of representatives that we have as minority dealers," Roberts said.