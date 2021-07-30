NADA plans big kickoff for in-person 2022 show

The National Automobile Dealers Association is planning to fire up its annual show with a big kickoff reception March 10 at Allegiant Stadium.

Rock band Train will help welcome guests at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON — With plans for an in-person 2021 event intercepted by the coronavirus pandemic, the National Automobile Dealers Association says it is preparing for a "safe and responsible" return to Las Vegas in 2022.

The association is planning to kick off its annual show with a reception March 10 at Allegiant Stadium, the brand-new NFL venue, where attendees will be welcomed with a performance by rock band Train.

The main show runs March 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NADA Show Committee Chairman Scott Dube described the opening night party as a "can't miss" event for the industry and the largest celebration the association has hosted since its 100-year anniversary in 2017.

2022 NADA Show at a glance

When: March 10-13
Where: Welcome kickoff reception at Allegiant Stadium; main show at the Las Vegas Convention Center
Cost: Early-bird price for NADA member dealers, managers and their guests is $550 and includes a ticket to the kickoff reception. Early-bird registration ends Nov. 11. Nonmember dealers, managers, international affiliates and exhibitors can purchase a ticket to the kickoff event for $250.
The party: The welcome reception is March 10 from 7-10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a variety of experiences, such as stadium tours and access to the field as well as food, beverages and entertainment. The Drumbots — the official drumline of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team — will commence the celebration, followed by a veejay who will highlight the show's theme of "experience the future," with an electric DeLorean on display and complementary music. The evening will end with a live performance by Train.

Dube: “Can’t miss” event

"There's no other way to describe it," Dube told Automotive News last week during a recording of the "Daily Drive" podcast. "The level of excitement, the number of people that will be there, the venue itself — it's just going to be an epic event."

Last year, NADA quickly pivoted its 2021 show from an in-person gathering at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans to its first all-virtual show amid uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization had been tentatively moving ahead with plans to host the in-person event in January, but a series of state and local government orders to limit the spread of the virus proved to be a show stopper.

NADA ultimately opted for a virtual-only show, pushing the event to February to allow more time to adjust.

Face-to-face

While the 2022 NADA Show is being planned for in-person attendance, the association said it's reviewing the possibility of presenting some of its workshops online.

"It's a very heavy lift to do an expo virtually," said Dube, who is also a second-generation dealer and president of Bill Dube Hyundai in Wilmington, Mass.

"I think what we've learned is that our dealers appreciate, our vendors appreciate, and our OEMs appreciate, an in-person show."

The distinct and palpable energy of face-to-face gatherings is one reason why NADA CEO Mike Stanton says the association wanted to create a "wow" experience that revitalizes and celebrates the industry while bringing people back together.

"Meeting face-to-face is certainly where we want to be, and we think it's the most effective," said Stanton, the trade group's former COO who became its chief executive Jan. 1

"We're in the car business, but we're also in the people business, and the successes that we've had collectively moving the industry forward are built on trusting relationships between our car companies and dealers and vendors," Stanton said. "It really takes all of us working together to focus on the customer and to get better."

Who is Train?

The Grammy-winning rock band from San Francisco is headlining NADA's kickoff party on March 10. Train, which formed in the 1990s, has generated several hits over the decades including "Drops of Jupiter," "Calling All Angels" and "Hey, Soul Sister." Lead singer Pat Monahan is the only original member still with the band.
NADA CEO Mike Stanton's favorite Train song: "Meet Virginia"
NADA Show Committee Chairman Scott Dube's favorite: "Play That Song"

Still, Stanton said he realizes the coronavirus is unpredictable, making it impossible to know what the number of COVID-19 cases, safety protocols or restrictions will be like in seven months — or even seven weeks.

In the meantime, he said, the association will do everything it can to plan for an event that is "safe and responsible."

"As of now, we are 100 percent planning on being able to host the show in Las Vegas in person," Stanton said. "But like always, we'll monitor events leading up to the show ... and we're just going to do the right thing, at the right time, based on the information that we have."

NADA's preparations for an in-person event come as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. A newer strain of the coronavirus — the more transmissible delta variant — now makes up the majority of cases in the U.S., according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virus watch

Last week, the CDC recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks in public indoor settings in parts of the country with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Nevada adopted the CDC's updated guidance on masks, citing areas such as Clark County — home of the Las Vegas Strip — as having "substantial or high transmission" of the virus.

NADA will keep an eye on federal, state and local guidelines and default to whichever is safest, Stanton said. The association has no plans to require attendees to be fully vaccinated or to show vaccination cards.

"We're going to let the data drive those decisions — the data and the expertise of the CDC," Stanton said of mask mandates and other COVID-19 protocols. "I'm not a doctor, and we're not scientists, so we're going to rely on their expertise to inform our decisions."

NADA's last in-person show was in February 2020 — not long before the coronavirus began to spread dramatically throughout the U.S. The show drew a crowd in the "mid-20,000s," according to the association.

Despite the unknowns and uncertainties amid the ongoing pandemic, Stanton said he hopes the 2022 event will be "bigger" than the 2020 show and expects total attendance around 25,000.

NADA did not disclose registration totals from the all-virtual show.

Stanton said the association now has a virtual show playbook in hand, if needed, and is more prepared for any coronavirus-related hiccups.

"You learn with every opportunity, and we certainly learned a lot," Stanton said.

"Our team, I thought, did an amazing job with what they had to work with last year, and I'm confident that they'll do an amazing job regardless of the circumstances that present themselves."

