NADA picks Geoffrey Pohanka as likely 2023 chairman

The third-generation dealer is president of Pohanka Automotive Group in Capitol Heights, Md.

NADA
Geoffrey Pohanka

WASHINGTON — The National Automobile Dealers Association elected Geoffrey Pohanka as its next vice chairman, indicating he is likely to be the group's chairman in 2023.

Pohanka, 64, was elected to the 2022 post during the association's board meeting Tuesday, which was held in Charleston, S.C.

Pohanka, a third-generation dealer who started in the automotive business in 1973, is president of Pohanka Automotive Group in Capitol Heights, Md., which consists of 16 stores representing nine brands across Maryland, Virginia and Texas. The company was founded by his grandfather in 1919.

Pohanka represents new-car dealers in metro Washington, D.C., on the NADA board of directors and is currently chairman of the association's industry affairs committee.

"I grew up in the car business. It's an amazing, rewarding and exciting business, and we're all so fortunate to be in it," Pohanka said in a statement.

Pohanka's late father, Jack, was a pioneer in dual franchising who coined the term "megadealer" and also was a former NADA president.

"NADA has an amazing board and an amazing staff. And if we can help create a good environment for the industry, we can help create a vibrant economy and stronger communities," Pohanka said. "That's what I want to do, and I promise to give it my utmost 110 percent."

Michael Alford, 57, current NADA vice chairman and president of Marine Chevrolet-Cadillac in Jacksonville, N.C., was elected chairman for 2022.

Also Tuesday, NADA's 65-member board of directors elected Tom Castriota, owner of Castriota Chevrolet in Hudson, Fla., as secretary and Kirt Frye, president of Sunnyside Automotive Group in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, as treasurer.

Michael Alford, 57, current NADA vice chairman and president of Marine Chevrolet-Cadillac in Jacksonville, N.C., was elected chairman for 2022.

Alford, a former banker who entered the family auto business in 1992, represents new-car dealers in North Carolina on the NADA board of directors and was previously chairman of the association's regulatory affairs committee.

He will succeed 2021 Chairman Paul Walser, a partner of Walser Automotive Group in Edina, Minn.

"Since 1917, NADA has been an ardent advocate for franchised new-car dealers. The opportunity to chair this dynamic group of automotive leaders is both exciting and humbling," Alford said in a statement. "We have an engaged board and talented team that stands ready to advance the interest of our more than 16,000 franchised dealers. I appreciate the trust and confidence of the board as we tirelessly pursue our work with all stakeholders on behalf of the dealer body."

The new terms begin at the 2022 NADA Show in Las Vegas, which is being planned for March 10-13.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Group 1, Sonic Automotive acquire dealerships in single-store transactions
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
MELRAPTONHONDA-MAIN_i.jpg
Group 1, Sonic Automotive acquire dealerships in single-store transactions
AutoNation
AutoNation to sell 17 collision centers to Caliber
Michigan
Michigan governor OKs auto bill that lets dealerships adjust hours, closures
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive