NADA names John Beckman as COO, succeeding Mike Stanton

The National Automobile Dealers Association has named John Beckman its new COO, effective immediately.

Beckman, 53, who most recently was NADA's senior vice president of dealer operations, succeeds Mike Stanton, who is now CEO, the association said in a statement Monday.

Beckman, who has more than 25 years of experience in the auto industry, has held various executive-level marketing, brand, product and operations management positions at NADA, J.D. Power and elsewhere.

In addition, Steve Park, 49, who has been vice president of dealer operations, was promoted to senior vice president and will take over the dealer operations department for Beckman.

Since joining NADA in 2018, Park has led the NADA Academy and 20 Group operations. Before that, he led the 20 Group, financial composite and dealership consulting business units at CDK Global. He is also a NADA Academy graduate.

"John and Steve have led the dealership operations team to an exceptional year in 2020 and have contributed tremendously to NADA's support of franchised dealers during an incredibly challenging year," said Stanton, who became CEO on Jan. 1.

Stanton added: "John is incredibly talented, innovative and dedicated, and he will be an invaluable asset in the role of COO as NADA continues the work of helping dealers succeed and of promoting and enhancing the franchise system."