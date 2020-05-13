NADA chief Peter Welch to retire at end of year

Welch

Peter Welch

Peter Welch, CEO of the National Automobile Dealers Association for the past seven years, will retire at the end of the year.

"For the next eight months, I will be focused entirely on helping dealers get through the pandemic and unprecedented economic downturn, and assisting the NADA Board in its selection of my successor," Welch, 67, said in a statement.

The announcement triggers the association's succession plan, according to the statement, which includes the appointment of an NADA director-led search committee.

The association has tapped international search firm Spencer Stuart to oversee the transition process. The firm also assisted with NADA's CEO selection process in 2012. Welch joined NADA in January 2013.

He had previously served as CEO of the California New Car Dealers Association since 2003. He joined California’s dealer association in 1990 as its director of government and legal affairs. Prior to that, he was a partner with a Los Angeles law firm.

Peter Welch announcement
Peter Welch announcement >

Welch, a Detroit native, has represented dealer interests for much of his career.
 
Under his leadership, NADA has marked a series of legislative and regulatory victories on auto finance, tax reform, vehicle safety and international trade issues.
 
He also led the trade group through the sale of its used-vehicle valuation guidebook and retirement planning business as well as an organization-wide rebranding initiative. In addition, Welch led the planning of NADA’s year-long centennial celebration in 2017 and the organization’s move to a new headquarters, in Tysons, Va., in 2018.
 
The COVID-19 crisis has presented NADA with one of its biggest challenges. Its mission has been reduced to "one very simple thing," Welch told Automotive News last month: "Help our members and their employees weather the coronavirus storm and remain financially solvent through the crisis."
 
As the virus spread from China earlier this year, NADA scrambled to readjust its organization internally while maintaining a presence on Capitol Hill. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing disrupted not only business operations but employees’ day-to-day activities and personal lives as well.
 
NADA launched a coronavirus hub and webinar series that expanded communication with members. Calls to the association have ballooned as dealers seek guidance on how to navigate the crisis and keep their businesses afloat, Welch said in April.
 
The association, in response, has led several successful lobbying efforts, including a request for the Trump administration to clarify that sales and leasing activities at dealerships are considered essential services during the pandemic.
 
“Organizations like NADA are at their best when times are toughest, and right now we’re at our best because of Peter Welch,” NADA Chairman Rhett Ricart said in the  statement. “Peter is certainly not leaving easy shoes to fill.”

