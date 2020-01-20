Muñoz tweaks Hyundai dealer pay plan amid mission to boost retail health

"The purpose of the program is to embrace everyone," Muñoz told Automotive News at Hyundai's Southern California headquarters this month. "Not to reward the very good and penalize the very bad."

While initial-quality scores at Hyundai and Genesis are among the best in the industry, sales and service satisfaction are lagging, and that has to change, he said.

Muñoz said one of the key modifications made in response to dealer concerns was to separate the facilities program from other metrics in the pay plan and to offer a high level of manufacturer support to dealers who adopt the new bronze-tile design theme. "If you are interested, you have to apply," he said. Financial support comes in steps as facility upgrades are made.

Muñoz also stressed that the Hyundai leadership in Korea is sensitive to the fact that the dealers in the U.S. have stayed with the brand through thick and thin, and headquarters wants the pay plan to be as inclusive as possible.

In interviews with Hyundai and Genesis dealers, several acknowledged improvements in the program from October to January. However, the new one replaces a simpler plan some dealers prefer. For example, the old program paid dealers a flat rate per vehicle based on the model; the new one pays a variable percentage of sticker price depending on several factors.

"I think that these programs that are coming out certainly have the possibility and the intent to be wildly successful for the dealer body," said Scott Stark, Hyundai's dealer council chairman and president of South Point Automotive in Austin, Texas. "But the real test is its execution, and as these programs are put into the mainstream, we'll have to modify on the fly."

Stark said dealers need to acknowledge that retail satisfaction scores are not up to the level of the products that Hyundai has spent billions of dollars to develop. "I think any dealer, any franchise wants to be proud of the experience that their consumers have. At this particular point, we've got product. We need to have an experience that is on par with it," he said.