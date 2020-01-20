Muñoz tweaks Hyundai dealer pay plan amid mission to boost retail health

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
Hyundai has competitive crossovers such as the Palisade, above. Now, Jose Muñoz, left, is trying to improve the retail experience.

When Hyundai Motor America CEO Jose Muñoz pitched a new pay program to dealers at a meeting in Las Vegas last fall, there were plenty of skeptics in the room. Muñoz, just six months into the job, was best known to the retailers in the MGM Grand ballroom as a former top executive at Nissan North America, where dealer relations were in shambles.

Introducing a variable-margin program, with the usual facility requirements and other hoops to jump through, was never going to be easy, especially from an executive known for aggressively pushing volume at Nissan. Hyundai eased the blow in Las Vegas with a sneak peek of the next-generation Tucson crossover and the new Santa Cruz lifestyle pickup.

Dealers said they left loving the product, but not so much the early outlines of the pay program, designed to elevate the brand's distribution network by improving customer satisfaction and modernizing stores.

In the months that followed, Muñoz listened to dealers and made an important pivot in the final version of the brand programs — called Accelerate at Hyundai and Keystone at Genesis — before they were presented this month.

Gremore: “A little shock and awe” over the original pay program

"There was a little shock and awe" in Vegas, said Ryan Gremore, president of O'Brien Auto Team, which has a Hyundai store in Normal, Ill. "Jose's a bulldog, but he's very respected in the auto industry."

The Hyundai executive also turned out to be more flexible than some dealers had expected, although he certainly didn't win them all over.

"They modified a lot of things, and based on my personal experience, I think it's reasonable," Gremore said. In his early modeling of the current pay program and the new one, he said, he'll make more money in some months and less in others.

A positive outcome to the latest dealer drama at Hyundai and Genesis is crucial as they seek to move from challenger brands in the U.S. to top-tier competitors after steady improvements in vehicle quality and performance. Improving the retail experience is also critical to the goal of reaching combined U.S. sales of 1 million vehicles by the middle of the decade. Last year, the two brands sold 710,004.

Work to do at Hyundai, Genesis

Hyundai has come a long way from the days when quality was its most pressing issue. The Korean brand and its luxury marque, Genesis, regularly top the quality charts. Hyundai now has a deep crossover lineup after drowning in cars. And Genesis is about to get its 1st crossover, marking a volume push after years of growing pains. But there's work to be done. Executives and dealers shared their views with Automotive News on what's working and what needs fixing.

Product: The 3-row Palisade crossover is a major hit and selling at or above sticker price. The new Venue offers a crossover silhouette at an economy-car price. The Santa Cruz pickup is coming in 2021. Genesis will get its 1st crossover this year, a 2nd next year and an EV after that.

Sales: Hyundai sold 3.2 percent more vehicles last year than in 2018, Genesis doubled its sales, and the brands are projecting volume gains every year through 2023. Sales quality is also improving, with Hyundai's retail volume up 5 percent last year as fleet sales declined. Incentives have also been reduced, with some of the savings going toward raising brand image.

Brand image: While Hyundai Motor America CEO Jose Muñoz says owners' image of Hyundai and Genesis products is similar to how they see incumbents such as Toyota and Honda and their luxury divisions, not enough consumers are deeply familiar with the Korean brands. "Our job is to ensure that more people know," Muñoz said.

Customer satisfaction: A major pillar of the new dealer compensation programs is raising customer satisfaction scores for sales and service, which lag peers and are a major focus to improve brand image. The pay plans further tie compensation to raising those scores.

Facilities: Like satisfaction scores, facility improvements are a big focus of the compensation program. Hyundai has rolled out a bronze color theme with a more elegant vibe. At Genesis, dealers are encouraged to create exclusive showrooms, service areas and even standalone stores to separate them from Hyundai.

‘Embrace everyone'

"The purpose of the program is to embrace everyone," Muñoz told Automotive News at Hyundai's Southern California headquarters this month. "Not to reward the very good and penalize the very bad."

While initial-quality scores at Hyundai and Genesis are among the best in the industry, sales and service satisfaction are lagging, and that has to change, he said.

Muñoz said one of the key modifications made in response to dealer concerns was to separate the facilities program from other metrics in the pay plan and to offer a high level of manufacturer support to dealers who adopt the new bronze-tile design theme. "If you are interested, you have to apply," he said. Financial support comes in steps as facility upgrades are made.

Muñoz also stressed that the Hyundai leadership in Korea is sensitive to the fact that the dealers in the U.S. have stayed with the brand through thick and thin, and headquarters wants the pay plan to be as inclusive as possible.

In interviews with Hyundai and Genesis dealers, several acknowledged improvements in the program from October to January. However, the new one replaces a simpler plan some dealers prefer. For example, the old program paid dealers a flat rate per vehicle based on the model; the new one pays a variable percentage of sticker price depending on several factors.

"I think that these programs that are coming out certainly have the possibility and the intent to be wildly successful for the dealer body," said Scott Stark, Hyundai's dealer council chairman and president of South Point Automotive in Austin, Texas. "But the real test is its execution, and as these programs are put into the mainstream, we'll have to modify on the fly."

Stark said dealers need to acknowledge that retail satisfaction scores are not up to the level of the products that Hyundai has spent billions of dollars to develop. "I think any dealer, any franchise wants to be proud of the experience that their consumers have. At this particular point, we've got product. We need to have an experience that is on par with it," he said.

Riding momentum

The dealer compensation program is just one of many changes implemented at Hyundai to improve its overall retail health in the U.S. For example, Hyundai says it has reduced fleet sales, lowered incentives and put more money into marketing. The timing is not coincidental. Hyundai finally has a competitive crossover lineup after years with a car-heavy mix.

"I think it's a great moment because the momentum is there," said Muñoz. "The sooner you start, the sooner you see the benefits," he said.

Stark: “We’ve got product. We need to have an experience that is on par with it.”

With Hyundai Motor America's U.S. sales outpacing the market last year (a 4.7 percent gain vs. a 1.2 percent decline) and new product in the pipeline — including the first crossover for upstart Genesis — the new plan has more potential upside for dealers than the old one, he said.

Muñoz also believes in tangible sales benefits from facility upgrades, and the power of customer satisfaction scores to improve brand image, which is key to long-term growth.

"The customers who know the brand have a similar image toward it as Honda and Toyota" in terms of product, he said. However, "customers don't recognize product service as top in the industry."

U.S. auto retailers in general are skeptical of the return on investment from facility upgrades. Some Hyundai dealerships are just finishing store updates to the existing "blue box" or "blue square" theme, as it's known. The new brown or bronze motif is based on the brand's Global Dealership Space Identity Program, with specific elements for the U.S.

Simplified, with higher bar

Scott Fink, who owns the biggest U.S. Hyundai dealership by volume, said the overall pay program outlined by Hyundai in Las Vegas made it difficult for dealers to figure out how much they were going to make because it had so many moving parts.

"The original program, as structured, was cumbersome and confusing," said Fink, whose store in New Port Richey, Fla., sold 5,960 new vehicles last year. "The retail car business is complex to begin with, and the last thing a dealer needs is no clarity on how he or she is going to earn their margin. Margin was always there. Now, the margin is at risk."

The new plan, he said, "is simplified, is reasonable, especially when it comes to the earn-back portion, which is really earned on [customer satisfaction] performance." But it still sets a higher bar than the old plan, with potential winners and losers.

Lanzavecchia: The upside potential and the requirements increase.

"It's still a complex program," Fink said. "The earn-back currently has very low hurdles in which to clear, you need a current sign, or there are some very low bars to clear to get the money. Now, the earn-back is more variable. You could earn more than the current amount, you could earn materially less, you could even earn zero if your [customer satisfaction or sales satisfaction] scores are not at set levels."

Perhaps the biggest improvement to the plan compared with the October version, Fink said, is related to the facility upgrades.

"The bonus on the facility, and what we asked them to do was separate it, is a home run," he said. "Now a dealer is going to have to invest, and a dealer is going to have to sell cars, but if you're a mid- or decent-sized dealer, you can get close to — if not all — of a new facility paid for." The bonus is paid as a percentage of sticker price for each sale, which favors volume dealers.

Because compensation under the new plan is tied to sticker price generally, rather than a flat rate, that encourages dealers to sell higher trims and increases the average transaction price for Hyundai and Genesis, said Brian Smith, COO of Hyundai Motor America. As prices improve, dealer margins rise, creating a win-win for retailers and the automaker.

High stakes at Genesis

At Genesis, the facility program is going to be even more critical, given that its luxury cars currently are sold out of Hyundai dealerships. The brand wants to establish its own identity through exclusive showrooms, separate service facilities and even standalone stores for dealers who believe they can generate the volume to make that profitable.

Mark Del Rosso, who was named Genesis North America CEO in October, said the brand has the potential for breakout volume, with the GV80 midsize crossover on sale in the U.S. by summer, another crossover coming next year and plans for an electric vehicle after that. Currently, Genesis has three sedans, and sales totaled 21,233 last year, double the 2018 total.

Genesis wants dealers “to invest in the dealerships with us,” says Mark Del Rosso, the brand’s?North American CEO.

Building out Genesis facilities is an important part of its goal toward disrupting the U.S. luxury market.

"What we are asking our dealers to do is to invest in the dealerships with us," Del Rosso said in an interview this month. "There's going to be an initial reaction, but then as the dealers experience the program, there's going to be more and more momentum."

Just like the Hyundai dealers who attended the Las Vegas dealer meeting, their Genesis counterparts were leery of the initial description. But they also applauded the improvements in the final version, said Peter Lanzavecchia, owner of Genesis of Cherry Hill in New Jersey and a member of the national dealer council.

"You know, there's kind of a fear of the unknown. I think that happens," he said. "But what the leadership team at Genesis Motor America has done is really listen to its dealers and its advisory board, in particular, to address some of the most pressing fears among the dealer community on how this program might work, should work."

While the upside potential for Genesis dealers increases under the new program, so do the requirements, he said.

"The new margin's potential is actually about 30 percent higher than the old fixed-margin program," Lanzavecchia said. "Now, admittedly, some of that new margin is for performance. But I think the dealers understand in the current environment that there's no way to get a program from an OEM that provides a really good bonus for bad performance."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-13-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters