Morgan grows presence in southwest Florida with O'Brien acquisition

Morgan Auto Group has acquired three rooftops from O'Brien Automotive Team in Fort Myers, Fla., that carry the Hyundai, Genesis, Subaru and Mazda brands.

The purchase adds to Morgan's presence in the greater Fort Myers area, where it has Honda of Fort Myers, Naples Mazda and Naples Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram.

Morgan Auto is based in Tampa, about 125 miles north of Fort Myers.

CEO Brett Morgan said the company's goal is to leave O'Brien leadership and personnel in place and to "find places for gradual improvement."

"We are ever mindful of protecting the great customer experience that our guests currently enjoy and the staff that is currently delivering that experience," he said in a release.

The acquisition, which closed Tuesday, brings Morgan's total dealership count in Florida to 45, representing 27 brands. The company didn't disclose the purchase price or how much estimated annual revenue the addition is expected to generate.

The move comes about three months after Morgan Auto's purchase of five Arrigo Automotive Group dealerships in southeast Florida.

Morgan Auto ranks No. 16 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 36,424 new vehicles in 2019.

Maroone takes full ownership of West Palm Beach Chevy store
