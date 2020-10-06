Morgan Auto buys 5 Arrigo Automotive dealerships in Florida

Morgan Auto Group, one of the nation's largest dealership groups, has purchased five more stores as the company continues to grow its presence in Florida.

Morgan Auto on Sept. 21 bought all five Arrigo Automotive Group dealerships — four Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram stores and an Alfa Romeo-Fiat store, said Jim Arrigo, former majority owner of the dealership group.

The stores — Arrigo Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram at Sawgrass in Tamarac; Arrigo Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Margate; Arrigo Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Fort Pierce; Arrigo Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of West Palm Beach; and Arrigo Alfa Romeo-Fiat of West Palm Beach — will continue to operate under the Arrigo brand name, he said.

Arrigo, 60, said the dealership group was started by his father, Joe Arrigo, in 1989. Jim Arrigo said he, brother John Arrigo, 56, and sister Virginia Arrigo Landrum, 61, owned the dealership group. And while it is "bittersweet," the family decided it was time to sell and "the right thing to do," Jim Arrigo said.