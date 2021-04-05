Mississippi dealer George Carr, 65, dies of COVID-19

George Carr, owner of a car dealership in Vicksburg, Miss., died March 29 after a long battle with COVID-19. He was 65.

He made his mark in the automotive industry in 1989, when he visited the Vicksburg area and bought the dealership then called Heritage Motors.

It became George Carr Buick-Cadillac-GMC, and he operated it for more than 30 years.

Carr was born in Nashville in 1955 and raised there, according to his obituary. He received his political science degree from Lipscomb University, a private liberal arts college in the city.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and parents, Rea and Neada Carr, as well as two children and several grandchildren.

There will be a service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crossway Church in Vicksburg.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society or the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club, of which Carr was a member for 32 years.