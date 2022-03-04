Minor arrested in connection with a Georgia dealership shooting

The 16-year-old male was charged with murder and burglary.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and burglary in connection with the death of a security guard at a Stonecrest, Ga. dealership.

The 24-year-old security guard, Henry Ashley, was shot on Feb 19 after investigating an alert of a suspicious person on the Courtesy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership's property late at night, the Dekalb County Police Department said. Ashley then encountered five people who had broken onto the property and was shot while in his work vehicle.

He was transported to the local hospital where he later died, the Dekalb County Police said. According to local reporting, Ashley was married and had a 4-year-old child.

The police released security footage of the five people and were able to identify and arrest the 16-year-old with tips from civilians.

"I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation," Chief of Police of the DeKalb County Police Department Mirtha Ramos said in a press release.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the remaining four people caught on tape.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford EV, ICE split will mean big changes for dealers
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
AN_20220307P1-FARLEY5PMUG.JPG_i.jpg
Ford EV, ICE split will mean big changes for dealers
AutoNation
AutoNation taps insiders as COOs to oversee different parts of business
LMP Automotive at the New York Stock Exchange
LMP Automotive Holdings loses $2 million deposit
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive