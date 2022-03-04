Minor arrested in connection with a Georgia dealership shooting

A 16-year-old male was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and burglary in connection with the death of a security guard at a Stonecrest, Ga. dealership.

The 24-year-old security guard, Henry Ashley, was shot on Feb 19 after investigating an alert of a suspicious person on the Courtesy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership's property late at night, the Dekalb County Police Department said. Ashley then encountered five people who had broken onto the property and was shot while in his work vehicle.

He was transported to the local hospital where he later died, the Dekalb County Police said. According to local reporting, Ashley was married and had a 4-year-old child.

The police released security footage of the five people and were able to identify and arrest the 16-year-old with tips from civilians.

"I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation," Chief of Police of the DeKalb County Police Department Mirtha Ramos said in a press release.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the remaining four people caught on tape.