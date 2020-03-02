Mini store footprint shrinks as sales slide

Challenged by shrinking small-car sales, the Mini brand is evolving, with some stores closing in 2019 and others leaving standalone locations to move into BMW dealerships.
Mini had 121 outlets as of Jan. 1, down seven from a year earlier. The number of Mini-exclusive dealerships fell to 82, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Mini confirmed that this year's exclusive count is down 11 since Jan. 1, 2019.
The move to fewer standalone stores comes after years of falling sales for Mini and profit challenges for many Mini stores. Mini acknowledged last year that nearly half of its operators were losing money.