Mini store footprint shrinks as sales slide

In 2018, BMW of North America gave Mini dealers who also had BMW stores the option to fold Mini into a BMW dealership as long as they continued to run distinct operations.

Dealers wanting to move Mini to their BMW locations must still operate a Mini-branded showroom, have dedicated Mini sales and service employees and have dedicated Mini service lanes and bays.

It's "part of a concerted plan to help ensure that we and our dealers have a profitable business proposition," Mini spokesman Andrew Cutler said.

Mini's U.S. sales fell 17 percent in 2019 to 36,092 vehicles, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

In 2019, six Mini stores closed, and a dealer with two points in Chicago consolidated into one location, Cutler said. Four Mini stores were integrated into BMW stores in 2019, 15 more are in process and five dealers are interested, he added.

Sonic Automotive Inc. is among the first retailers to take advantage of the flexibility, last year moving Long Beach Mini in Signal Hill, Calif., into its nearby Long Beach BMW dealership. In April, Sonic plans to integrate Momentum Mini into a new Momentum BMW store it is building in Houston. Sonic plans other integrations in the Nashville and Birmingham, Ala., markets.